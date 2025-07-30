a.k.a. Brands Holding Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.29, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 5.08% from the previous average price target of $22.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive a.k.a. Brands Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $10.00 $9.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $9.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to a.k.a. Brands Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of a.k.a. Brands Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of a.k.a. Brands Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into a.k.a. Brands Holding's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on a.k.a. Brands Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About a.k.a. Brands Holding

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is an online fashion retailer focused on acquiring and accelerating the growth of next-generation, digitally native fashion brands targeting Gen Z and Millennial customers. The brands of the company are two women's brands, Princess Polly and Petal & Pup, and two streetwear brands, Culture Kings and mnml. The company derives maximum revenue from Australia/New Zealand.

Financial Insights: a.k.a. Brands Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining a.k.a. Brands Holding's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.11% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): a.k.a. Brands Holding's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.8, a.k.a. Brands Holding faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.