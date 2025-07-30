What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Wolverine World Wide

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Wolverine World Wide WWW over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Wolverine World Wide, revealing an average target of $21.2, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 19.1% increase from the previous average price target of $17.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Wolverine World Wide. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $20.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Wolverine World Wide. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wolverine World Wide compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Wolverine World Wide's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Wolverine World Wide's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Wolverine World Wide Better

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

Wolverine World Wide's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Wolverine World Wide's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wolverine World Wide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wolverine World Wide's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

