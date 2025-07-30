Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss SoFi Technologies Stock

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of SoFi Technologies SOFI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $18.29, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has increased by 27.01% from the previous average price target of $14.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of SoFi Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $20.00 $14.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Announces Hold $21.00 - Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $13.00 $9.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $12.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $14.00 -

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SoFi Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SoFi Technologies compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SoFi Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SoFi Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SoFi Technologies Better

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Key Indicators: SoFi Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: SoFi Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SoFi Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoFi Technologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: SoFi Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

