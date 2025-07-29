What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sysco

Analysts' ratings for Sysco SYY over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $84.86, along with a high estimate of $93.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. Observing a 6.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $80.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Sysco among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $80.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $91.00 $83.00 Kendall Toscano B of A Securities Raises Buy $93.00 $81.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $72.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 Karen Holthouse Citigroup Announces Neutral $78.00 - John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sysco. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sysco compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sysco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sysco's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sysco's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sysco

Sysco is the largest US foodservice distributor with 17% share of the highly fragmented $370 billion domestic market. It distributes roughly 500,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (62% of fiscal 2024 revenue), education and government buildings (7%), travel and leisure (6%), healthcare facilities (7%), and other locations (18%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2024, 70% of the firm's revenue was derived from its US foodservice operations, while its international (18%), quick-service logistics (10%), and other (2%) segments contributed the rest.

Breaking Down Sysco's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sysco's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.12% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sysco's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 20.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sysco's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

