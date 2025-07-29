Customers Bancorp Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Customers Bancorp CUBI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Customers Bancorp, presenting an average target of $74.67, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $70.33, the current average has increased by 6.17%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Customers Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Breese Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $55.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $78.00 $69.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $82.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $71.00 $70.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $70.00 $65.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $82.00 $81.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Customers Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Customers Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Customers Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Customers Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities. It provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in Lending Activities, Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, Private Banking, Deposit Products, Other Funding Sources and Financial Products and Services. The majority of revenue is derived from commercial lending.

Customers Bancorp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Customers Bancorp's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Customers Bancorp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Customers Bancorp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Customers Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

