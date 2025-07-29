Assessing Exelixis: Insights From 20 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 20 analysts have published ratings on Exelixis EXEL, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Exelixis, presenting an average target of $47.75, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has increased by 10.02% from the previous average price target of $43.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Exelixis by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $49.00 $56.00 Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $48.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $45.00 $50.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Michael Schmitz Guggenheim Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $41.00 $38.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $56.00 $55.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $38.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $29.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $53.00 $47.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $60.00 $29.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $43.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $50.00 $47.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $47.00 $40.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $46.00 $45.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $56.00 $45.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $38.00 $36.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Exelixis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Exelixis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Exelixis's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Exelixis analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Exelixis

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Breaking Down Exelixis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Exelixis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

