Deep Dive Into Molina Healthcare Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Molina Healthcare MOH over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $256.0, along with a high estimate of $364.00 and a low estimate of $179.00. A decline of 24.54% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Molina Healthcare among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $184.00 $272.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $180.00 $260.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $180.00 $335.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $186.00 $270.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $210.00 $312.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $179.00 $373.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $216.00 $372.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $335.00 $400.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $330.00 $400.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $266.00 $364.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $347.00 $351.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $364.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $351.00 $362.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Molina Healthcare's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Molina Healthcare's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Molina Healthcare Better

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Molina Healthcare's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Molina Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.66% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molina Healthcare's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

