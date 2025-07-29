Analyst Expectations For Envista Holdings's Future

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Envista Holdings NVST, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.4, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.9% from the previous average price target of $20.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Envista Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $18.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $23.00 $19.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Outperform $23.00 $21.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Envista Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Envista Holdings compared to the broader market.

Delving into Envista Holdings's Background

Envista Holdings Corp is a dental products company. It develops, manufactures, and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments; Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment, which derives key revenue, develops, manufactures, and markets dental implant systems, including regenerative solutions, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners, and lab products. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America, followed by Western Europe and other developed and emerging markets.

Breaking Down Envista Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Envista Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Envista Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Envista Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Envista Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Envista Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

