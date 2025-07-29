Grupo Televisa Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Grupo Televisa TV over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $4.03, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $2.20. This current average reflects an increase of 17.84% from the previous average price target of $3.42.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Grupo Televisa's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonardo Olmos UBS Raises Neutral $2.50 $2.40 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $9.00 $7.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Neutral $2.40 $2.50 Vitor Tomita Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $2.20 $1.80

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Grupo Televisa. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Grupo Televisa. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grupo Televisa compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grupo Televisa compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Grupo Televisa's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Grupo Televisa's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Grupo Televisa analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Grupo Televisa

Televisa is one of the leading telecommunication firms in Mexico. Its cable arm, Izzi, holds networks that pass 20 million Mexican homes and provide broadband service to nearly 6 million customers. The firm is also one of the largest pay-television providers in Mexico, with 4 million customers. Televisa owns Sky Mexico, the country's only satellite-TV provider, serving about 5 million customers. After merging its traditional media business into Univision, Grupo Televisa owns a 43% stake in combined entity TelevisaUnivision. Grupo Televisa spun off several smaller businesses, including magazine publishing, three of Mexico's professional soccer teams, and Azteca Stadium in February 2024, under the name Ollamani.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Grupo Televisa

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Grupo Televisa faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.3% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Grupo Televisa's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grupo Televisa's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grupo Televisa's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.91.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.