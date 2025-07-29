Where NICE Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for NICE NICE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated NICE and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $210.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $161.00. Marking an increase of 1.13%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $208.27.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NICE. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Announces Neutral $195.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $195.00 $185.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $161.00 $161.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $182.00 $153.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $211.00 $214.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $161.00 $161.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NICE's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About NICE

NICE Ltd is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. Software is deployed primarily on the cloud, but also on premises. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone is the leading CCaaS platform providing solutions such as call routing, interactive voice response, digital self-service, and workforce engagement management. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money-laundering, and compliance solutions.

A Deep Dive into NICE's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NICE's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.2% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NICE's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): NICE's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

