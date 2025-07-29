The Analyst Verdict: EON Resources In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for EON Resources EONR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for EON Resources, presenting an average target of $2.0, a high estimate of $2.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Highlighting a 17.36% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $2.42.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive EON Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Lowers Buy $2.00 $4.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EON Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EON Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EON Resources compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EON Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EON Resources's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into EON Resources's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EON Resources analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know EON Resources Better

EON Resources Inc is an independent upstream energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its current focus is as an upstream energy company producing oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin.

Key Indicators: EON Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: EON Resources's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.94%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EON Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -37.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): EON Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -24.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EON Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.