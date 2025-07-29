AutoNation Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for AutoNation AN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $221.25, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has increased by 9.12% from the previous average price target of $202.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AutoNation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $190.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $221.00 $209.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $209.00 $187.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AutoNation. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AutoNation compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AutoNation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AutoNation's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About AutoNation

AutoNation is the second-largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2024 revenue of about $27 billion and over 240 dealerships, plus 52 collision centers. The firm also has 26 AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, a captive lender, four auction sites, and three parts distributors across 20 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for nearly half of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) divested its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.

AutoNation's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: AutoNation's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AutoNation's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AutoNation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.77.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

