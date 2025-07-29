Assessing Charles Schwab: Insights From 20 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 20 analysts provided ratings for Charles Schwab SCHW, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 8 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $103.75, a high estimate of $131.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. Marking an increase of 11.08%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $93.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Charles Schwab. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $131.00 $117.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $113.00 $106.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $107.00 $100.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $110.00 $106.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $84.00 $83.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $108.00 $102.00 Devin Ryan Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $110.00 $106.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $92.00 $80.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $117.00 $83.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $106.00 $94.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $102.00 $87.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $106.00 $89.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $99.00 $91.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $105.00 $102.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $97.00 Charles Bendit Redburn Atlantic Raises Neutral $82.00 $65.00 Bill Katz TD Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $95.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $84.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Charles Schwab's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Charles Schwab's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Charles Schwab: A Closer Look

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial services companies in the US, with $10.1 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset-management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at year-end 2024. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset-management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Financial Milestones: Charles Schwab's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Charles Schwab's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

