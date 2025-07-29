Amazon.com Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (45 Ratings)

45 analysts have shared their evaluations of Amazon.com AMZN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $249.58, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $212.00. Observing a 4.51% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $238.82.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
The perception of Amazon.com by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Amazon.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
For valuable insights into Amazon.com's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.
Discovering Amazon.com: A Closer Look
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Breaking Down Amazon.com's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Amazon.com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.62% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Amazon.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
