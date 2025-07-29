Amazon.com Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (45 Ratings)

45 analysts have shared their evaluations of Amazon.com AMZN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 18 26 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 9 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 10 15 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $249.58, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $212.00. Observing a 4.51% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $238.82.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Amazon.com by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $262.00 $245.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $271.00 $249.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $265.00 $248.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $275.00 $250.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $265.00 $225.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $270.00 $233.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $265.00 $220.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $244.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $260.00 $240.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $250.00 $212.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $255.00 $240.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $300.00 $250.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $285.00 $250.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $235.00 $235.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $250.00 $215.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $238.00 $201.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $226.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $250.00 $215.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $225.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $248.00 $230.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $215.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Lowers Outperform $230.00 $235.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $215.00 $220.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $226.00 $230.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $225.00 $275.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $233.00 $235.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $225.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Buy $249.00 $253.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $235.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $212.00 $215.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $240.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $240.00 $265.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $260.00 $270.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $245.00 $248.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $288.00 $287.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $235.00 $235.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $260.00 $270.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $240.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Amazon.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Amazon.com's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.

Discovering Amazon.com: A Closer Look

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Breaking Down Amazon.com's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Amazon.com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.62% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Amazon.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.