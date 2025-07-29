Deep Dive Into MGM Resorts International Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated MGM Resorts International MGM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $45.85, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a 1.48% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $45.18.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of MGM Resorts International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $50.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $44.00 George Choi Citigroup Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $37.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $34.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $38.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $48.00 $50.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $44.00 $50.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $50.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MGM Resorts International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MGM Resorts International's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering MGM Resorts International: A Closer Look

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 37,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 59% of total EBITDAR in 2024. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2024 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 21% of the total in 2024). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

MGM Resorts International: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: MGM Resorts International's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.43%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts International's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts International's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, MGM Resorts International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

