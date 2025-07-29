Deep Dive Into IonQ Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for IonQ IONQ, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $50.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 7.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $46.62.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of IonQ among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Announces Buy $70.00 - David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $45.00 - David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Scott Fessler Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $29.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IonQ. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of IonQ's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

IonQ's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: IonQ's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.21%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IonQ's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -426.28%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IonQ's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: IonQ's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

