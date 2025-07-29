A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Albemarle Through 9 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Albemarle ALB, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $69.11, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. Experiencing a 13.49% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $79.89.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Albemarle by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Underperform $60.00 $60.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $60.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $87.00 $95.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Sell $57.00 $64.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $65.00 $75.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $58.00 $68.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $60.00 $80.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $95.00 $102.00 David Deckelbaum TD Securities Lowers Hold $65.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Albemarle. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Albemarle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Albemarle's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Albemarle: A Closer Look

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Breaking Down Albemarle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Albemarle faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.86% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

