Deep Dive Into BlackLine Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of BlackLine BL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BlackLine and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $57.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $48.00, the current average has increased by 19.58%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BlackLine. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Sklar Raymond James Announces Outperform $67.00 - Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $67.00 $58.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $58.00 - Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Hold $45.00 $40.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $50.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BlackLine. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BlackLine. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BlackLine compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BlackLine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BlackLine's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BlackLine's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BlackLine analyst ratings.

About BlackLine

BlackLine Inc is engaged in providing financial accounting close solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS). The Company's solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their critical processes, including financial close & consolidation, intercompany accounting, and invoice-to-cash. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned in the United States.

BlackLine: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: BlackLine's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BlackLine's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackLine's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackLine's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BlackLine's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.21. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.