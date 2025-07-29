Deep Dive Into Olin Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Olin OLN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 11 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 7 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.71, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.3% lower than the prior average price target of $26.14.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Olin among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $32.00 $34.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $25.00 $26.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $23.00 $25.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $28.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $20.00 $28.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $25.00 $33.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $28.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $19.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $24.00 $25.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $28.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $21.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Olin. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Olin compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Olin's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Olin: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Olin's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.54% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Olin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olin's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, Olin faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

