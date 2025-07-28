Deep Dive Into Savers Value Village Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Savers Value Village SVV, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Savers Value Village, revealing an average target of $11.75, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has increased by 25.94% from the previous average price target of $9.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Savers Value Village is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.00 Owen Rickert Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $15.00 - Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Savers Value Village. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Savers Value Village compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Savers Value Village's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Savers Value Village's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Inc is a for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada. It purchases second hand textiles (i.e., clothing, bedding, and bath items), shoes, accessories, housewares, books, and other goods from its non-profit partners (NPPs), either directly from them or via on-site donations (OSDs) at Community Donation Centers at its stores. The company then processes, selects, prices, merchandise, and sells these items in its stores.

Savers Value Village: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Savers Value Village displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Savers Value Village's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Savers Value Village's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Savers Value Village's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.11, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

