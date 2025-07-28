Analyst Expectations For PVH's Future

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PVH PVH over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 5 4 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $95.9, along with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. Experiencing a 1.64% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $97.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PVH. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $87.00 $76.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $74.00 $98.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $83.00 $87.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $76.00 $86.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $86.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $146.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $115.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $84.00 $93.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $95.00 $105.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $100.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $115.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $99.00 $87.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $85.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $70.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $86.00 $92.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PVH. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PVH's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering PVH: A Closer Look

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites, about 1,400 stores, and about 1,500 shop-in-shops and concessions. The firm also licenses its brands to third parties and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. PVH traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

PVH: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PVH's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.41%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, PVH adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

