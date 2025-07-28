Capri Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Capri Holdings CPRI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.5, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.12% increase from the previous average price target of $16.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Capri Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Hold $17.00 $14.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $14.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $20.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Capri Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Capri Holdings's Background

Capri Holdings is a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Michael Kors, Capri's original and largest brand by sales, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. Its products are sold in more than 200 company-operated stores. Capri also owns a third brand, Versace, but has agreed to sell it to Prada. John Idol has served as Capri's CEO since 2003.

Capri Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Capri Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Capri Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -62.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capri Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -89.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capri Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capri Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.43, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

