KLA Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

KLA KLAC underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $869.31, along with a high estimate of $1035.00 and a low estimate of $740.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.15% increase from the previous average price target of $789.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of KLA's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $750.00 $590.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $960.00 $775.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $980.00 - Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $920.00 $870.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $1035.00 $835.00 Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $916.00 $868.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $950.00 $800.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $950.00 $740.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $900.00 $950.00 Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $868.00 $870.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $800.00 $800.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $770.00 $750.00 Krish Sankar TD Securities Raises Hold $800.00 $770.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $740.00 $700.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $740.00 $690.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $830.00 $830.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KLA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for KLA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of KLA's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know KLA Better

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

KLA: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, KLA showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.8% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KLA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): KLA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: KLA's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.52. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

