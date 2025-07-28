What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Victoria's Secret

Analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret VSCO over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.67, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A 7.09% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $24.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Victoria's Secret's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $27.00 $22.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $18.00 $20.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $24.00 $18.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $35.00 $42.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $17.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $15.00 $12.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $38.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $23.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $12.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Victoria's Secret. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Victoria's Secret's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Victoria's Secret's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Victoria's Secret's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victoria's Secret's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.38, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

