The Analyst Verdict: Texas Instruments In The Eyes Of 24 Experts

Texas Instruments TXN underwent analysis by 24 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 9 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 5 6 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $218.46, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Marking an increase of 9.07%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $200.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Texas Instruments by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Caso Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $230.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $200.00 $205.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $225.00 $195.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $196.00 $171.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $195.00 $215.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $240.00 $250.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $175.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $245.00 $245.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $250.00 $220.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Hold $192.00 $160.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $190.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $255.00 $245.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Buy $245.00 $200.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $225.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $240.00 $215.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $205.00 $170.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $260.00 $220.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $245.00 $215.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Hold $200.00 $160.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $200.00 $170.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $175.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $130.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Texas Instruments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Texas Instruments's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Texas Instruments analyst ratings.

Delving into Texas Instruments's Background

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Texas Instruments: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Texas Instruments's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, Texas Instruments faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.