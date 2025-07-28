Deep Dive Into Capital One Finl Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Capital One Finl COF, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $250.83, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.44% increase from the previous average price target of $223.08.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Capital One Finl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $225.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $265.00 $225.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $260.00 $248.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $248.00 $245.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $255.00 $240.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $245.00 $210.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $248.00 $232.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $258.00 $184.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $210.00 $183.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $253.00 $212.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $233.00 $223.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Capital One Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Capital One Finl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Capital One Finl analyst ratings.

Delving into Capital One Finl's Background

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

Capital One Finl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Capital One Finl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Capital One Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capital One Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capital One Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.