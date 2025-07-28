Deep Dive Into Weatherford International Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Weatherford International WFRD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $71.5, with a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Experiencing a 4.03% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $74.50.

The standing of Weatherford International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $73.00 $62.00 James Rollyson Raymond James Raises Outperform $70.00 $69.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $73.00 $77.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $70.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Weatherford International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Weatherford International's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Weatherford International

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is a global market leader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

Weatherford International: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Weatherford International's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.31%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Weatherford International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weatherford International's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Weatherford International's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.16. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

