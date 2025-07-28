Demystifying Blue Owl Capital: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Blue Owl Capital OWL has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.56, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 4.01%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $21.69.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Blue Owl Capital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $21.00 $20.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.50 $22.50 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $23.00 $20.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Benjamin Rubin UBS Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blue Owl Capital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Blue Owl Capital compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Blue Owl Capital's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Blue Owl Capital Better

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP (Blue Owl Holdings) and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP (Blue Owl Carry). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United States.

Financial Insights: Blue Owl Capital

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Blue Owl Capital's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Capital's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Capital's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Capital's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

