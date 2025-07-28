Deep Dive Into Cleanspark Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Cleanspark CLSK, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cleanspark, revealing an average target of $18.78, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Highlighting a 1.16% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cleanspark is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Hickman Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $20.25 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $15.00 $14.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $16.00 - James McIlree Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00 James McIlree Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $20.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cleanspark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cleanspark's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Cleanspark Better

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Financial Milestones: Cleanspark's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cleanspark's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 62.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -76.38%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleanspark's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleanspark's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Cleanspark's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

