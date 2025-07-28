What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Life360

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Life360 LIF, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $68.43, with a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. Observing a 13.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $60.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Life360 among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $86.00 $75.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $71.00 $57.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $62.00 $55.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $70.00 $58.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $58.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Life360. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Life360. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Life360 compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Life360 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Life360's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Life360's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Life360 analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Life360

Life360 is the world's largest family-focused social network, with over 50 million monthly active users. Security-conscious families use the Life360 app to track each other's whereabouts and to track the location of their pets and personal belongings. Life360 also offers a suite of additional security features, such as driver safety monitoring, roadside assistance, and emergency dispatching. In the US, the Life360 app regularly ranks in the top 10 most popular social-networking apps and in the top 25 across all apps in terms of daily active users.

Understanding the Numbers: Life360's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Life360 displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Life360's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life360's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Life360's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Life360's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.