Expert Outlook: Mohawk Industries Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Mohawk Industries MHK has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $124.62, with a high estimate of $142.00 and a low estimate of $111.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.7% increase from the previous average price target of $123.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Mohawk Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $111.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $123.00 $119.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $123.00 $124.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $142.00 $130.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $105.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $139.00 $156.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $111.00 $115.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $119.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mohawk Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Mohawk Industries's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Mohawk Industries's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States, while it also operates in Latin America, Europe and Others.

Mohawk Industries: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mohawk Industries's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.94% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mohawk Industries's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Mohawk Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

