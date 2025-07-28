Beyond The Numbers: 17 Analysts Discuss Tenet Healthcare Stock

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated Tenet Healthcare THC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $194.65, with a high estimate of $238.00 and a low estimate of $154.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.61% from the previous average price target of $180.88.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Tenet Healthcare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $167.00 $195.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $208.00 $215.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $238.00 $230.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Raises Buy $188.00 $180.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $190.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $194.00 $184.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $175.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $215.00 $171.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $150.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $165.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $175.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $154.00 $134.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $171.00 $161.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $189.00 $183.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $230.00 $217.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tenet Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Tenet Healthcare's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tenet Healthcare analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates acute and specialty hospitals (47 as of December 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the US, primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Tenet Healthcare: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tenet Healthcare's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, Tenet Healthcare adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.