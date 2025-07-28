The Analyst Verdict: Netstreit In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Netstreit NTST, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Netstreit, revealing an average target of $19.25, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.45% from the previous average price target of $17.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Netstreit among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Netstreit. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Netstreit compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Netstreit's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Netstreit's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Netstreit

Netstreit Corp is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The company acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases with high-credit quality tenants across the United States. It focuses on tenants in industries where a physical location is critical to the generation of sales and profits, with a focus on necessity goods and essential services in the retail sector, including home improvement, auto parts, drug stores and pharmacies, general retail, grocers, convenience stores, discount stores, and quick-service restaurants. Majorily operates in U.S. States and Other counties, and derives maximum of revenue from USA.

Breaking Down Netstreit's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Netstreit's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Netstreit's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netstreit's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Netstreit's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

