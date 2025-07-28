What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cisco Systems

Ratings for Cisco Systems CSCO were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cisco Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $72.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $78.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. Marking an increase of 7.8%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $66.92.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cisco Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $72.00 $72.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $67.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $73.00 Shiwen Li CICC Announces Outperform $78.00 - Brandon Nispel Keybanc Announces Overweight $77.00 - Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $73.00 $65.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $67.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $64.00 $60.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $71.00 $68.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $67.00 $65.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $61.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $73.00 $70.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $74.00 $63.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cisco Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Cisco Systems's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cisco Systems analyst ratings.

Discovering Cisco Systems: A Closer Look

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Cisco Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cisco Systems displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cisco Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

