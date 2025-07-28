Forecasting The Future: 22 Analyst Projections For Urban Outfitters

In the preceding three months, 22 analysts have released ratings for Urban Outfitters URBN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 11 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 9 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $68.68, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.37% increase from the previous average price target of $60.05.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Urban Outfitters among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $78.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $90.00 $75.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $72.00 $72.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Hold $70.00 $50.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $75.00 $54.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Underperform $50.00 $46.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $72.00 $59.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $76.00 $58.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $77.00 $62.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $55.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $63.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Underperform $46.00 $42.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $62.00 $55.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $73.00 $59.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $63.00 $50.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $59.00 $59.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $45.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $59.00 $68.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $62.00 $63.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Urban Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Urban Outfitters compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Urban Outfitters's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Urban Outfitters's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Urban Outfitters

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States, which accounts for about 87% of sales, and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters (23% of fiscal 2025 sales), Free People/Movement (26%), and Anthropologie (44%). Retail accounted for 88% of fiscal 2025 revenue, but Urban Outfitters also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a fast-growing clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (7% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

Understanding the Numbers: Urban Outfitters's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Urban Outfitters's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Urban Outfitters's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban Outfitters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Outfitters's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Urban Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

