Assessing Ross Stores: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ross Stores ROST during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ross Stores, revealing an average target of $150.21, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $126.00. A decline of 0.15% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ross Stores by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $156.00 $154.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $154.00 $141.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $155.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $170.00 $175.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $156.00 $157.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $126.00 $128.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $160.00 $170.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $141.00 $161.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $150.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $150.00 $150.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $155.00 $150.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $157.00 $150.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $128.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ross Stores's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ross Stores: A Closer Look

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The company opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,800 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates around 350 DD's Discounts chains targeting lower-income shoppers.

Ross Stores: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ross Stores displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ross Stores's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ross Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ross Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.9.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

