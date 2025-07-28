7 Analysts Have This To Say About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters AEO has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated American Eagle Outfitters and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Experiencing a 10.19% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $11.29.

The perception of American Eagle Outfitters by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $9.00 $9.00 Adrienne Yih Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $12.00 $12.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $15.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00 Adrienne Yih Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $12.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Eagle Outfitters's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: American Eagle Outfitters's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Eagle Outfitters's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Eagle Outfitters's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Eagle Outfitters's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.2.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

