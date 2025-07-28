Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, presenting an average target of $61.14, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average has decreased by 3.26% from the previous average price target of $63.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $80.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $34.00 $35.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $55.00 $65.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $88.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Sami Corwin William Blair Announces Outperform $65.00 - Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $65.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Background

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Breaking Down Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.99% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -108.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -75.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

