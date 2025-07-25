Assessing Alpine Income Property Tr: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Alpine Income Property Tr PINE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.88, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 5.59% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Alpine Income Property Tr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Weaver Jones Trading Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $17.50 $18.50 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alpine Income Property Tr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Alpine Income Property Tr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alpine Income Property Tr

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of commercial net lease properties in the United States. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises single-tenant retail properties located in or near metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs. It operates in two business segments: income properties, which derive maximum revenue, and commercial loans and investments.

Alpine Income Property Tr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alpine Income Property Tr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.96% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alpine Income Property Tr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alpine Income Property Tr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alpine Income Property Tr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alpine Income Property Tr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

