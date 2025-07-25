What Analysts Are Saying About RPM Intl Stock

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on RPM Intl RPM over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $137.43, a high estimate of $152.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $124.83, the current average has increased by 10.09%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive RPM Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $140.00 $126.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $152.00 $140.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $131.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $119.00 $110.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $131.00 $116.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $126.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Announces Buy $135.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to RPM Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for RPM Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of RPM Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind RPM Intl

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

Understanding the Numbers: RPM Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: RPM Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.05%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM Intl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPM Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: RPM Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

