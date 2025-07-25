Where Nasdaq Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Nasdaq NDAQ, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $98.93, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a 11.79% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $88.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Nasdaq. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $109.00 $101.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $108.00 $95.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $104.00 $103.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $105.00 $97.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $101.00 $96.00 Richard Repetto Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $97.00 $83.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $86.00 $75.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $95.00 $82.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $101.00 $84.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $96.00 $84.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $97.00 $85.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $85.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Nasdaq. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Nasdaq compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nasdaq's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nasdaq analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nasdaq

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its trading business (about 22.5% of sales), the company sells market and financial data to investors, offers Nasdaq-branded indexes, and lists companies through its capital access segment (42.5%). Nasdaq's newest segment, financial technology, was primarily constructed through the acquisitions of Verafin and Adenza and has expanded the company into capital management, financial crime, and regulatory compliance software (35%) as the firm seeks to become a diversified technology company.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nasdaq

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Nasdaq showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.85% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Nasdaq's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nasdaq's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nasdaq's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

