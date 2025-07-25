Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Westinghouse Air Brake Stock

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Westinghouse Air Brake WAB, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Westinghouse Air Brake and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $235.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $231.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.29% increase from the previous average price target of $219.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Westinghouse Air Brake among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $235.00 $210.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $236.00 $231.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $231.00 $217.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $240.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Westinghouse Air Brake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Westinghouse Air Brake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Westinghouse Air Brake's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Westinghouse Air Brake analyst ratings.

Delving into Westinghouse Air Brake's Background

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp provides value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments: Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment, which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives, provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products, including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Westinghouse Air Brake's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Westinghouse Air Brake showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.53% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Westinghouse Air Brake's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.