Breaking Down Chipotle Mexican Grill: 27 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 27 analysts provided ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 10 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 9 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $58.44, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.76% increase from the previous average price target of $58.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Chipotle Mexican Grill. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $60.00 $64.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Lowers Neutral $46.00 $47.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Outperform $60.00 $62.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $53.00 $52.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $62.00 $68.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $65.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Lowers Overweight $58.00 $60.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Outperform $59.00 $62.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $55.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Buy $58.00 $61.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Outperform $65.00 $56.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $54.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $60.00 $58.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $68.00 $65.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $63.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $52.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Chris Luyckx Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $55.00 - Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $49.00 $49.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $58.00 Danilo Gargiulo Bernstein Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $49.00 $49.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chipotle Mexican Grill. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chipotle Mexican Grill. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Chipotle Mexican Grill's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chipotle Mexican Grill analyst ratings.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chipotle Mexican Grill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.35.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.