Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $100.62, with a high estimate of $102.75 and a low estimate of $99.00. A decline of 4.35% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $101.00 $100.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $101.00 $100.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Outperform $99.00 $98.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $101.00 - Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Outperform $99.00 $107.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $102.75 $121.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Background

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 903,000 rooms across more than 20 brands predominantly in the economy and midscale segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 18% of all rooms, with Days Inn (13%) and Ramada (14%) the next two largest brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands, which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed. Wyndham launched a new extended stay economy scale segment concept, ECHO, in the spring of 2022. The United States represents 56% of total rooms.

Financial Insights: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.63% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.04% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

