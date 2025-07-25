Expert Outlook: Pinnacle Finl Partners Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $128.4, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.12% increase from the previous average price target of $121.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pinnacle Finl Partners. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $125.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $134.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $125.00 $115.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $123.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $105.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $125.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $134.00 $126.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $135.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Announces Buy $123.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pinnacle Finl Partners's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pinnacle Finl Partners's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Pinnacle Finl Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

A Deep Dive into Pinnacle Finl Partners's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pinnacle Finl Partners's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.52% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Pinnacle Finl Partners's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Pinnacle Finl Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

