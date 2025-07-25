Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Bel Fuse

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bel Fuse BELFB during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $106.83, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Observing a 0.59% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $106.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bel Fuse is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $130.00 $116.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $105.00 Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $110.00 $93.00 Luke Junk Baird Announces Outperform $88.00 - Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $93.00 $117.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $95.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bel Fuse. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bel Fuse. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bel Fuse compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bel Fuse compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bel Fuse's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bel Fuse's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bel Fuse analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries. Majority of the revenue is derived from United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Bel Fuse's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bel Fuse's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.85% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bel Fuse's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bel Fuse's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bel Fuse's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.