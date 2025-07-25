What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Gaming and Leisure Props

Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $50.54, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. A 3.51% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $52.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gaming and Leisure Props by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Hold $49.25 $51.25 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $54.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $48.00 $53.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $51.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $49.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Gaming and Leisure Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gaming and Leisure Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gaming and Leisure Props analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Gaming and Leisure Props

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. Its portfolio consists of gaming and related facilities and amenities such as Ameristar Black Hawk, Bally's Casino, Argosy Casino Alton, Bally's Chicago, Hollywood Casino Aurora, and others located across different states in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Gaming and Leisure Props

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Gaming and Leisure Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.13% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Gaming and Leisure Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 41.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.89%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Gaming and Leisure Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.71.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.