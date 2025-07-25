9 Analysts Have This To Say About Patterson-UTI Energy

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.22, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. Experiencing a 20.12% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $10.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Patterson-UTI Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $12.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $8.50 $9.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $12.00 $13.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $7.00 - Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $8.00 $9.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $9.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Neutral $6.50 - Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $9.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $8.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Patterson-UTI Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Patterson-UTI Energy compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Patterson-UTI Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Patterson-UTI Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Patterson-UTI Energy analyst ratings.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is one of the substantial land rig drilling contractors in the United States. Its 2023 merger with NexTier greatly expanded its pressure pumping operations, as well, and the firm now controls nearly 20% of the North American market for drilling and completions services. The company operates under three reportable business segments: (i) drilling services, (ii) completion services, and (iii) drilling products. It also provides directional drilling services and tool rental services in united states onshore oil and gas basins.

Patterson-UTI Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Patterson-UTI Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.22%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Patterson-UTI Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patterson-UTI Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Patterson-UTI Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Patterson-UTI Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

