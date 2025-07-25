Deep Dive Into Plains All American Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Plains All American PAA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.86, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.12% lower than the prior average price target of $20.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Plains All American among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $19.00 $20.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $20.00 $21.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $20.00 $20.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Plains All American. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Plains All American's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Plains All American's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Plains All American: A Closer Look

Plains All American Pipeline LP through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges or railcars. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Crude Oil segment.

Plains All American: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Plains All American showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.13% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Plains All American's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plains All American's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.93, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

