The Analyst Verdict: Cadence Design Systems In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Cadence Design Systems CDNS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cadence Design Systems, revealing an average target of $342.0, a high estimate of $380.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.03% increase from the previous average price target of $322.54.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cadence Design Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $300.00 $300.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $360.00 $325.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Raises Buy $370.00 $340.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $380.00 - Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $358.00 $340.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $365.00 $350.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $375.00 $355.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $350.00 $320.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $330.00 $325.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $325.00 $300.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $325.00 $293.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $300.00 $295.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cadence Design Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Design Systems compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Design Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cadence Design Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Cadence Design Systems's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cadence Design Systems analyst ratings.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems is a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and system design and analysis products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Cadence offers a portfolio of design IP, as well as system design and analysis products, which enables system-level analysis and verification solutions.

Breaking Down Cadence Design Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cadence Design Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cadence Design Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Design Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cadence Design Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.04% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.